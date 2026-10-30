Google's Android 17 QPR3 Beta 3 restores app lock

You'll notice some nice UI tweaks too, like launching app bubbles straight from Recents and a new camera shortcut in Quick Settings.

The update also sorts out annoying issues like a.m. and p.m. mix-ups on the lock screen, restores blur effects, and tackles bugs causing screen flicker, poor webcam video quality, and crashing Bluetooth scans.

If you're using a Pixel 11 or testing through the Android Beta Program, remember to back up your stuff before diving in!