Google's Android 17 QPR3 Beta 3 restores app lock
Technology
Google's new Android 17 QPR3 Beta 3, out today, reintroduces the handy app lock feature to help keep your private apps extra secure.
Alongside this, the update packs in 26 bug fixes aimed at making Pixel phones (starting from the Pixel 6a) run smoother and more reliably.
Pixel UI tweaks and bug fixes
You'll notice some nice UI tweaks too, like launching app bubbles straight from Recents and a new camera shortcut in Quick Settings.
The update also sorts out annoying issues like a.m. and p.m. mix-ups on the lock screen, restores blur effects, and tackles bugs causing screen flicker, poor webcam video quality, and crashing Bluetooth scans.
If you're using a Pixel 11 or testing through the Android Beta Program, remember to back up your stuff before diving in!