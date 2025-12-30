Google's December 2025 Android update: What's new?
Google just dropped its December 2025 system updates for Android devices, rolling out fresh features and tweaks across phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, TVs, Auto systems, and even PCs.
The focus? Smoother user experiences and better privacy controls.
Highlights you'll notice
The latest Play Store (v49.5) now shows info on regulated medical devices for folks in the EEA/UK.
Recent updates also brought in "Ask Play" chat—think of it as your personal Play Store helper—plus smarter personalization options and more tailored content in travel apps.
On the backend, Play services (v25.50) lets developers create custom account screens and adds other handy upgrades.
More improvements worth mentioning
Earlier this month, Play Store updates made notifications clearer and added SEBI-verified badges to Indian brokerage apps for extra trust.
Installing system services is now easier too. Plus, parental controls got a boost, Maps/Ads work better together, and time zone feedback is simpler—all making your device that bit friendlier to use.