Northwestern University unveils 'Neuro-Key' implant to restore lost senses
Northwestern University researchers have developed a new wireless neuro-implant designed to help people regain lost senses.
About the size of a postage stamp and thinner than a credit card, it is implanted under the scalp in a minimally invasive procedure and uses light to activate brain cells.
How it works (and why it's cool):
The device packs 64 micro-LEDs—each smaller than a hair—to control patterns in real time.
It's totally battery-free, powered wirelessly, and doesn't need any wires sticking out, so you can move freely.
Using optogenetics (think: light-sensitive proteins from algae delivered by gene therapy), red light shines through your skull to stimulate neurons.
In mouse tests, this tech helped them recognize patterns and complete tasks.
Why this matters:
Unlike older devices that needed wires or poked into the brain, the device sits comfortably under the skin and can target multiple spots at once.
This could open doors for advanced prosthetics, stroke recovery, or even pain relief without drugs—a big step forward for anyone hoping to get their senses back.