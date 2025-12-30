Northwestern University unveils 'Neuro-Key' implant to restore lost senses

How it works (and why it's cool):

The device packs 64 micro-LEDs—each smaller than a hair—to control patterns in real time.

It's totally battery-free, powered wirelessly, and doesn't need any wires sticking out, so you can move freely.

Using optogenetics (think: light-sensitive proteins from algae delivered by gene therapy), red light shines through your skull to stimulate neurons.

In mouse tests, this tech helped them recognize patterns and complete tasks.