Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition debuts with physical zoom ring

You get a big 6.9-inch AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate, super-bright 3500 nits), powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. There's up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage option. Charging is fast—90W wired or 50W wireless—and the camera setup is stacked: a main 50MP lens, huge 200MP periscope telephoto for zoom shots, plus an ultrawide Leica lens.

Price & competition

The top model costs RMB 8,999 (about $1,285) in China or $1,599 internationally.

It's not cheap but aims to outshine rivals like Vivo X300 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra—especially if you're into night photography or want that manual control vibe usually found on real cameras.

If you love experimenting with photos and want something different from the usual flagship crowd, this one's worth checking out.