Samsung pauses One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 4 after user complaints

After updating, users noticed their watch batteries draining way faster—sometimes dying in just half a day instead of lasting a full 24 hours. Clearing the cache only helped some people, and others found that the always-on display just stopped working altogether.

Sensors glitching out

The problems didn't stop there: key sensors on some watches stopped detecting wrists or tracking health data.

This led to locked devices, disabled Google Wallet access, and missing notifications—unless you flipped your watch palm-side down (which isn't exactly convenient).

With all these complaints piling up, Samsung appears to have halted the update rollout.