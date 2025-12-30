Samsung pauses One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 4 after user complaints
Samsung has hit pause on its One UI 8 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 4 users, following a wave of issues reported after rollout in South Korea.
The update, which brought new features like an improved Tile System and fresh watchfaces, ended up causing more headaches than excitement.
Major battery drain and broken features
After updating, users noticed their watch batteries draining way faster—sometimes dying in just half a day instead of lasting a full 24 hours.
Clearing the cache only helped some people, and others found that the always-on display just stopped working altogether.
Sensors glitching out
The problems didn't stop there: key sensors on some watches stopped detecting wrists or tracking health data.
This led to locked devices, disabled Google Wallet access, and missing notifications—unless you flipped your watch palm-side down (which isn't exactly convenient).
With all these complaints piling up, Samsung appears to have halted the update rollout.