JWST just spotted the farthest supernova ever—730 million years after the Big Bang
Astronomers have confirmed the most distant supernova yet, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
This ancient star explosion, first indicated by a gamma-ray burst detected in March 2025 by the SVOM satellite, happened just 730 million years after the universe began.
It's giving scientists a rare peek into how things looked during one of the universe's earliest chapters.
Early stars may have died like today's—surprise twist for science
Here's something cool: this ancient supernova looks a lot like modern ones, challenging old ideas that early star deaths were totally unique.
The discovery suggests even those first stars might have gone out with a familiar bang.
Scientists plan to keep using JWST to dig deeper into these cosmic mysteries and rethink what we know about our universe's wild beginnings.