Google's Gemini 3 brings smarter AI to Gmail

Google just rolled out Gemini 3 for Gmail, giving your inbox a big AI upgrade. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can now search emails in plain English, get instant summaries of long threads, and for trusted testers even have your to-dos prioritized—some features are free for US users right now, while others require a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription, with more regions coming soon.

What's new with Gemini 3? Gemini 3 introduces handy tools like AI Overviews (quick thread summaries and answers to questions like "Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?"),

Help Me Write for drafting emails from prompts, Suggested Replies that match your style, and Proofread to polish grammar and tone.

Smarter inbox and personal touches There's also an AI Inbox in testing that highlights important contacts and reminders—think bills or dentist appointments—while filtering out clutter.

Plus, the Personal Intelligence beta connects Gmail with Photos and YouTube for proactive suggestions (it's off by default and is rolling out as an opt-in feature to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S.).