Google's Gemini 3.1 adds single command multitasking in Home app
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini 3.1, a major brain boost for its voice assistant in the Home app.
Now, you can give one command to handle several tasks at once: think turning off the lights, setting an alarm, and adding a reminder all at once.
It's designed to make daily routines smoother and less of a hassle.
Google teases 'Ask home' search
With Gemini 3.1 (now called the "Pro" model in the app), managing your smart devices, alarms, reminders, and calendars is quicker than ever, plus it powers up Gemini Live for real-time help.
Google also teased a new feature called "Ask Home," which will let you search camera history or check device status just by asking on home.google.com.
Basically, running your connected home is about to get way more chill.