Google's Gemini 3.1 adds single command multitasking in Home app

Google teases 'Ask home' search

With Gemini 3.1 (now called the "Pro" model in the app), managing your smart devices, alarms, reminders, and calendars is quicker than ever, plus it powers up Gemini Live for real-time help.

Google also teased a new feature called "Ask Home," which will let you search camera history or check device status just by asking on home.google.com.

Basically, running your connected home is about to get way more chill.