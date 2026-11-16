Google's Gemini adds 66 regional voices on Android and iOS
Google's Gemini app now lets you pick from 66 new regional voices on Android and iOS, making things sound way more local.
Whether you're in the US the UK and India, or using Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, or Korean, there are lots of accents to choose from, like Geordie and Scouse in the UK.
The goal? Voices that feel real and natural without falling into cheesy stereotypes.
Gemini maintains consistent voices across features
These new voices might help reduce old issues where accents would blend together or sound off.
Now, your chosen voice stays consistent across all features, whether you're chatting live or using text-to-speech.
Instead of boring city names for labels, Gemini uses local culture prompts (think: food questions) to bring out each dialect's vibe.
Just head to settings and pick "Gemini's voice" to try them out. It's all about making AI feel more personal and welcoming for everyone.