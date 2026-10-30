Google's Gemini adds chat editing for PDFs, Docs, Slides, Sheets
Technology
Google's Gemini app just got a handy upgrade: you can now create and edit PDFs, Docs, Slides, and Sheets right inside the chat.
No more switching tabs, just ask for edits or info on specific sections as you go.
PDF editing works on web and mobile, while Docs and Sheets are web-only for now.
Gemini Notebook offers free textbooks
Gemini Notebook is also stepping up its study game with hundreds of free textbooks from OpenStax and S Chand Publishing.
You can use these to make your own study guides, quizzes, or flashcards, all within the app.
Just pick your books in Gemini Notebook to start customizing your learning routine.