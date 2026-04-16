Google's Gemini AI blocked 8.3 billion ads worldwide in 2025

Google intercepted 99% of policy-breaking ads

In the US alone, over 1.7 billion ads got taken down for things like ad network abuse, misrepresentation, or sexual content.

India saw its blocked ad numbers double to nearly 484 million in 2025, with way fewer advertisers getting banned by mistake.

Overall, Google's AI managed to intercept more than 99% of policy-breaking ads last year — making your online experience a little safer and less annoying!