Google's Gemini AI blocked 8.3 billion ads worldwide in 2025
Google just set a new record by blocking 8.3 billion ads worldwide in 2025, way up from the previous year's 5.1 billion.
The big difference? Their Gemini AI models, which now catch and block harmful or misleading ads before they reach you.
Instead of suspending whole advertiser accounts, Google's AI focuses on stopping individual bad ads, cutting down on mistakes, and making ad-blocking smarter.
Google intercepted 99% of policy-breaking ads
In the US alone, over 1.7 billion ads got taken down for things like ad network abuse, misrepresentation, or sexual content.
India saw its blocked ad numbers double to nearly 484 million in 2025, with way fewer advertisers getting banned by mistake.
Overall, Google's AI managed to intercept more than 99% of policy-breaking ads last year — making your online experience a little safer and less annoying!