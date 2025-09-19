Google's Gemini AI is now more popular than ChatGPT

Users are sharing their results online

Users everywhere are sharing their results—like Thomas's restored 1890 portrait or Jay Rodge's colorized Southeast Asian photos. Some are even animating family pics with Veo 3.

The hype is real: from August 26 to September 9, Gemini picked up over 23 million new users and generated more than 500 million images with Nano Banana.

That boost has made Gemini the most popular free app on both the App Store and Google Play, beating out even ChatGPT.