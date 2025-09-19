Google's Gemini AI is now more popular than ChatGPT
Google's Gemini AI just got a lot more interesting with its Nano Banana feature, which can restore and colorize vintage photos.
Originally built for 3D portraits, people are now using it to revive faded family memories and historical images.
Google's own socials have been buzzing with before-and-after stories showing how Nano Banana turns old, washed-out pictures into vibrant snapshots.
Users are sharing their results online
Users everywhere are sharing their results—like Thomas's restored 1890 portrait or Jay Rodge's colorized Southeast Asian photos. Some are even animating family pics with Veo 3.
The hype is real: from August 26 to September 9, Gemini picked up over 23 million new users and generated more than 500 million images with Nano Banana.
That boost has made Gemini the most popular free app on both the App Store and Google Play, beating out even ChatGPT.