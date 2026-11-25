Google's Gemini app adds chat history and training controls
Google's Gemini app just got a privacy upgrade: now you can keep your chat history while choosing if your conversations help train artificial intelligence (AI).
No more all-or-nothing settings. The update goes live today, November 24, 2026.
You'll find the new "Gemini History" option in the app's settings, which links straight to your activity page.
Gemini replaces Keep activity toggle
Instead of the old "Keep Activity" toggle, there are now two separate controls: one for how long chats are saved, and another for whether your chats help improve AI.
If you'd turned off "Keep Activity" before, both these options will be off by default.
Google will email users about these changes over the coming weeks, and features like audio or screen-share training will still be opt-in only.