Google's Gemini available on Chrome and iOS across regions
Google's artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, is now available for Chrome users on desktop and iOS in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and more.
With features like summarizing articles and answering questions right inside your browser, Gemini aims to make everyday browsing smoother, while Gmail and Calendar integration helps with drafting emails and setting reminders and events.
Google has also added extra security steps, like double-checking sensitive actions, to keep things safe.
Gemini adds image edits and personalization
You can quickly sum up posts, compare information across tabs, or handle daily tasks without switching apps.
There is even an AI image generator called Nano Banana 2 for fast edits using just text prompts.
Plus, Personal Intelligence tailors responses based on your connected Google apps.
All these updates are part of Google's push to make browsing smarter and more personal for more users in additional regions.