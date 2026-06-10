Google's Gemini available on Chrome and iOS across regions Technology Jun 10, 2026

Google's artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, is now available for Chrome users on desktop and iOS in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and more.

With features like summarizing articles and answering questions right inside your browser, Gemini aims to make everyday browsing smoother, while Gmail and Calendar integration helps with drafting emails and setting reminders and events.

Google has also added extra security steps, like double-checking sensitive actions, to keep things safe.