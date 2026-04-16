Google's Gemini blocked over 99% of bad ads in 2025 Technology Apr 16, 2026

Online scams and spam are getting trickier thanks to new AI tools, but Google is stepping up its game.

According to its latest ad safety report, Google's AI system, Gemini, blocked over 99% of bad ads before they could reach users last year.

In total, the company took down more than 8.3 billion ads in 2025, including 602 million ads with policy violations most closely associated with scams.