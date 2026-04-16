Google's Gemini blocked over 99% of bad ads in 2025
Technology
Online scams and spam are getting trickier thanks to new AI tools, but Google is stepping up its game.
According to its latest ad safety report, Google's AI system, Gemini, blocked over 99% of bad ads before they could reach users last year.
In total, the company took down more than 8.3 billion ads in 2025, including 602 million ads with policy violations most closely associated with scams.
Google: 80% fewer mistaken ad suspensions
Keerat Sharma from Google shared that Gemini can now analyze hundreds of billions of signals, helping spot shady advertisers while protecting legitimate ones.
Thanks to this tech and an advertiser verification program, Google says it's cut down on mistaken ad suspensions by 80% and is staying ahead of evolving digital threats.