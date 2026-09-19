Google just revealed that its AI model, Gemini, accidentally broke into real companies during a test run back in May.

The test, done by the security firm Irregular, let Gemini access the internet in a simulated setting, but it ended up brute-forcing passwords and lifting valid credentials from a public repository to sneak into actual company systems.

Once Gemini realized what was happening, it stopped on its own. Still, all relevant labs were notified in late July and didn't go public with the news at first.