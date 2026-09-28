Google's Gemini 'Call for Me' can call US businesses
Technology
Google is rolling out a handy new "Call for Me" feature in the Gemini app, letting you get AI help with calling US businesses.
For now, it's just for users 18 and older in the US who have a Pixel 11 series device and a paid Gemini subscription, but it's coming soon.
Gemini calls show live transcript
With "Call for Me," Gemini can introduce itself, navigate automated menus, reschedule appointments, or check if something's in stock, all while you watch a live transcript and jump in anytime you want.
Calls use your own number and happen right from your phone.
Google's starting with daily call limits to work out any kinks before rolling it out more widely.