Google's Gemini gains proactive assistance, pulls Gmail and Calendar data Technology Apr 28, 2026

Google is preparing "Proactive Assistance" in its Gemini app, making it easier to get helpful suggestions tailored to your day.

Now, Gemini will be able to pull information from your Gmail, Calendar, on-screen content, and notifications, so you might get a heads-up about an upcoming test.

The old "Your Day" feed is now called "Daily brief," and Google is phasing out the legacy voices for a more streamlined experience.