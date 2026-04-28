Google's Gemini gains proactive assistance, pulls Gmail and Calendar data
Technology
Google is preparing "Proactive Assistance" in its Gemini app, making it easier to get helpful suggestions tailored to your day.
Now, Gemini will be able to pull information from your Gmail, Calendar, on-screen content, and notifications, so you might get a heads-up about an upcoming test.
The old "Your Day" feed is now called "Daily brief," and Google is phasing out the legacy voices for a more streamlined experience.
Google: Proactive assistance data encrypted on-device
Worried about privacy? Google says the data you allow for Proactive Assistance stays on your device and is encrypted. None of it gets used to train AI or seen by humans.
These updates are all about making Gemini more useful without compromising your privacy.