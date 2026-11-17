Google's Gemini 'History' setting lets users set chat retention length
Google is rolling out fresh privacy settings for its Gemini app, giving you more say over your chat history and how your data is used.
Now, with the new "History" setting (announced November 17, 2026), you can decide how long your chats stick around.
If you turn it off, chats are only kept for about two months for feedback and safety, way longer than the old 24- to 72-hour rule.
Gemini users can control model training
You also get to choose if your conversations help train Google's AI models.
The updates are coming out gradually, with email alerts to keep everyone in the loop.
Plus, what used to be one "Keep Activity" option is now split into two clearer settings, both defaulting to off if you hadn't turned them on before, so it's easier to manage what happens with your data.