Google's Gemini in Chrome now available on Chromebook
Gemini in Chrome is now coming to US-based Chromebook Plus laptops, with an extended rollout that began January 28 and may take longer than a couple of weeks to reach everyone.
Previously available on Windows and Mac, these smart features are now finally landing on ChromeOS.
Gemini can summarize articles, clarify topics, draft emails
Gemini helps you quickly summarize articles, clarify confusing topics, draft emails or social posts, and even create images—all right from your browser tabs.
There's also Gemini Live for voice brainstorming or prepping for meetings.
You can drop AI-generated content straight into Gmail or Docs.
All US Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual subscribers can use it, and users with personal Google accounts who are signed in to the Gemini app and are 18 years and older can use it.
Chromebook Plus devices like Samsung Galaxy are supported
Right now, only US-based Chromebook Plus devices are getting Gemini in Chrome.
That includes models like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus (Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM), which packs a sharp FHD AMOLED display and lasts up to 13 hours on a charge—making it pretty handy for work or study marathons.