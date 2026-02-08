Google's Gemini in Chrome now available on Chromebook

Gemini can summarize articles, clarify topics, draft emails

Gemini helps you quickly summarize articles, clarify confusing topics, draft emails or social posts, and even create images—all right from your browser tabs.

There's also Gemini Live for voice brainstorming or prepping for meetings.

You can drop AI-generated content straight into Gmail or Docs.

All US Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual subscribers can use it, and users with personal Google accounts who are signed in to the Gemini app and are 18 years and older can use it.