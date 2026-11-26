Google's Gemini Live Guided Vision reaches iPhone after Android debut
Google's Gemini Live Guided Vision, first launched on Android in October 2026, is now rolling out for iPhone users.
This feature uses your phone's camera to give live spoken descriptions and tips about what's around you, so you can ask questions or get real-time feedback, even helping you adjust your camera for a clearer view.
Guided Vision tested by Aira's testers
Created with input from blind and low vision communities, Guided Vision helps with things like reading small text, finding lost items, or exploring new places.
While it's mainly built for people with vision impairments, anyone can try it out.
Aira's Trusted Tester network, which has more than 1,000 members, helped test the feature and assess its safety.
Just a heads up: it isn't meant to replace mobility aids or navigation tools yet.