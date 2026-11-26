Created with input from blind and low vision communities, Guided Vision helps with things like reading small text, finding lost items, or exploring new places.

While it's mainly built for people with vision impairments, anyone can try it out.

Aira's Trusted Tester network, which has more than 1,000 members, helped test the feature and assess its safety.

Just a heads up: it isn't meant to replace mobility aids or navigation tools yet.