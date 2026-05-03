Google's Gemini now creates and downloads documents directly in chat
Google's Gemini chatbot just got a handy upgrade: you can now create and download documents like PDFs, Word files, and spreadsheets right inside the chat.
No more juggling extra tools or apps. As Google CEO Sundar Pichai put it, "You can now ask Gemini to create Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, and more directly in your chat. No more copying, pasting, or reformatting, just prompt and download."
Google's Gemini lacks direct PowerPoint export
Gemini supports a bunch of formats: Google Docs, Slides, Microsoft Word (.docx), PDFs, TXT, and RTF, though direct PowerPoint export isn't there yet (you'll need to use Google Slides for that).
You can save files straight to your device or Google Drive.
The feature is rolling out to all users on both Google Workspace and personal accounts, making document creation way smoother for everyone.