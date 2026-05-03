Google's Gemini now creates and downloads documents directly in chat Technology May 03, 2026

Google's Gemini chatbot just got a handy upgrade: you can now create and download documents like PDFs, Word files, and spreadsheets right inside the chat.

No more juggling extra tools or apps. As Google CEO Sundar Pichai put it, "You can now ask Gemini to create Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, and more directly in your chat. No more copying, pasting, or reformatting, just prompt and download."