Google's Gemini now lets you transcribe voice input into text
Google's Gemini app for Android has rolled out a major update to its voice input feature, swapping the old live transcription for a slick waveform: think audio memos in chat apps.
Now, when you speak, you can tap "Stop" to turn your words into text or "Send" to run your command instantly.
Two modes for your command
You get two modes: "Stop" saves what you said as text without erasing anything you typed earlier, while "Send" processes your command and shows the transcript above.
Plus, pressing the mic again does not remove previously entered text, so your earlier input remains when you return to voice input.
Android integration is the focus
This redesign is part of Google's move to make Gemini the main assistant on Android.
Features like launching Voice Access with "Hey Google," keyboard dictation, and overlay previews are all getting tighter integration.
Just note: this update is Android only for now (iOS users will have to wait).