Google's Gemini now reachable via Google Messages, iMessage and email
Google's AI assistant, Gemini, just got way more accessible: you can now message it directly through Google Messages, iMessage, or even shoot it an email.
This means you can start tasks or get updates without needing a separate app.
Just a heads-up: these chats aren't end-to-end encrypted, so your carrier might be able to read them.
Manage Gemini connections on Channels page
To text Gemini, go to the Channels page to verify your phone number in Google Messages: look for the old blue/purple icon that marks the chat.
Prefer email? Just send your requests to gemini@google.com for quick help with tasks.
You can also manage how you connect with Gemini on the new Channels page (available first in the US).
These upgrades make it easier to use Gemini wherever you already chat, helping you start tasks and get updates.