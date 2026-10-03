Google's Gemini powers new Gmail AI features to simplify inbox

Right now, Proofread and AI Overviews are rolling out to G1 Ultra and Pro users in the US while AI Inbox is being tested with select users, but Google says more regions and languages are coming soon.

The new AI Inbox is being tested with select users.

And if you're worried about privacy, Gmail's vice president of Product, Blake Barnes, reassures that your email content won't be used to train Google's AI models. Your messages stay private.