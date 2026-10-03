Google's Gemini powers new Gmail AI features to simplify inbox
Technology
Gmail is getting a boost with new AI features powered by Google's Gemini model.
Now, you can get quick summaries of your emails, automatic proofreading suggestions while you write, and a fresh AI Inbox that organizes messages into handy to-dos, all designed to make your inbox way less overwhelming.
Gmail US rollout and testing
Right now, Proofread and AI Overviews are rolling out to G1 Ultra and Pro users in the US while AI Inbox is being tested with select users, but Google says more regions and languages are coming soon.
The new AI Inbox is being tested with select users.
And if you're worried about privacy, Gmail's vice president of Product, Blake Barnes, reassures that your email content won't be used to train Google's AI models. Your messages stay private.