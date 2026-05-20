Google's Gemini speaks Haryanvi at Google I/O 2026, goes viral
At Google I/O 2026, Gemini wowed the crowd by chatting live in Haryanvi.
The moment, complete with the line Mare Bharat varsh me saikado dhal ki boli boli jave hai me. Ib Gemini unme ta kai aur boliya me ta baat kr sake se. Jaise aapni dhakad Haryanvi., got cheers and quickly went viral.
Social clips hail Indian language use
Clips of the demo flooded social feeds, with users calling it "Interesting this feels quite relatable when native languages are used like this. Great tactics by Google," and joking, "Finally, Haryana has some presence beyond Gurugram."
Many saw it as a big step for Indian languages in tech.
Gemini's Neural Expressive interface rolls out
This demo also showed off Gemini's new Neural Expressive interface: think dynamic visuals, narrated videos, and smooth switching between typing and talking.
The update rolls out globally from May 20, 2026.