Google's Gmail adds AI overviews, proofread, redesigned inbox January 8

At first, Proofread and AI Overviews will only be available for G1 Ultra and Pro subscribers in the US (and only in English), but Google says they'll go global later.

The AI Inbox uses Gemini tech to organize emails by tasks and topics and is rolling out to trusted testers, while Proofread helps your messages sound clear and polished.

And if you're worried about privacy, Google promises your email data won't be used to train its AI. Plus, features like Help Me Write and personalized Suggested Replies are already free for everyone!