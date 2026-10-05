Google's Gmail adds AI overviews, proofread, redesigned inbox January 8
Gmail is getting a major upgrade starting January 8, 2026: think smarter inboxes and easier emails.
Google's rolling out AI Overviews to quickly sum up what's in your inbox, a Proofread tool to help polish your drafts, and a redesigned AI Inbox that puts important stuff front and center.
As Blake Barnes from Gmail puts it, these updates are all about making life easier without messing with what you love about Gmail.
Proofread overviews for G1 Ultra Pro
At first, Proofread and AI Overviews will only be available for G1 Ultra and Pro subscribers in the US (and only in English), but Google says they'll go global later.
The AI Inbox uses Gemini tech to organize emails by tasks and topics and is rolling out to trusted testers, while Proofread helps your messages sound clear and polished.
And if you're worried about privacy, Google promises your email data won't be used to train its AI. Plus, features like Help Me Write and personalized Suggested Replies are already free for everyone!