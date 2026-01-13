Next Article
Google's January update gives Pixel 10 a real boost
Technology
Google just dropped its January 2026 update for Pixel phones, with special attention on the Pixel 10 lineup.
The new patch finally tackles those frustrating GPU issues that have been ongoing since September and October, promising improvements in gaming and better overall performance on devices like the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.
More fixes for a smoother experience
This update isn't just about graphics—Google also squashed bugs like random touchscreen freezes, weird line flashes in Adobe Lightroom, annoying ringback tones during Webex calls, battery drain surprises, and wallpaper glitches.
While a few older bugs are still hanging around from December, it's clear Google's working to make the Pixel 10 series more reliable for everyone.