Google's January update gives Pixel 10 a real boost Technology Jan 13, 2026

Google just dropped its January 2026 update for Pixel phones, with special attention on the Pixel 10 lineup.

The new patch finally tackles those frustrating GPU issues that have been ongoing since September and October, promising improvements in gaming and better overall performance on devices like the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.