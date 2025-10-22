Google's quantum algorithm is 13,000 times faster than supercomputers
Google just dropped Quantum Echoes, a new algorithm running on its Willow quantum chip that is gaining attention in the tech world. For certain tasks, it's up to 13,000 times faster than even the most powerful classical supercomputers.
Announced last week and published in Nature on Wednesday, this could be a big step toward actually useful quantum computing.
Quantum echoes could revolutionize drug discovery and AI training
Quantum Echoes isn't just about speed—it produces data you can actually trust, which is a must for real-world use.
The algorithm could totally change the game in drug discovery and materials science by analyzing molecules way beyond what regular computers can handle.
It can also help create synthetic data to train AI models, especially in fields where real data is hard to get.
Competing with tech giants in the quantum computing arena
Google is going head-to-head with Amazon and Microsoft in the quantum computing race.
Quantum Echoes builds on Google's earlier work with the Willow chip, which already tackled some tricky issues like error correction.
What sets this apart is that it's not just a science project—it's fast, reliable, and ready for practical challenges.