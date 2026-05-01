Google's Quick Share coming to almost all Android devices end-2026 Technology May 13, 2026

Big news for Android users: Google's Quick Share (think AirDrop, but for Android) is going wide.

By the end of 2026, you'll be able to quickly swap files between almost any Android device, not just Pixels or Samsung's latest.

Brands like OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor are all joining in, and Samsung is expanding support beyond its flagship phones.