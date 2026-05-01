Google's Quick Share coming to almost all Android devices end-2026
Technology
Big news for Android users: Google's Quick Share (think AirDrop, but for Android) is going wide.
By the end of 2026, you'll be able to quickly swap files between almost any Android device, not just Pixels or Samsung's latest.
Brands like OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor are all joining in, and Samsung is expanding support beyond its flagship phones.
Quick Share supports iPhones and migration
Quick Share isn't stopping at Android-to-Android transfers: you'll also be able to send stuff to iPhones using QR codes and the cloud.
Plus, WhatsApp will soon let you share files through Quick Share right inside the app.
And if you're switching from iPhone to Android? Google's new migration tool makes moving your photos, contacts, apps (even your home screen) totally cable-free.