Google's September Android update adds Gemini tracking and accessibility tools

Gemini now connects with Find Hub so you can easily track important stuff right from your phone.

Motion Assist in Android 17 adds a bubble overlay that moves with your ride, aiming to cut down on travel nausea.

Guided Vision uses voice prompts and object descriptions to help visually impaired users line up their camera shots.

Plus, Messages lets you create and share Google Keep notes without switching apps, and custom chat themes let you make conversations feel more like yours.