Google's September Android update adds Gemini tracking and accessibility tools
Google's latest Android update is all about making your phone experience smoother and more inclusive.
The September drop brings Gemini-powered item tracking, Motion Assist to help with motion sickness, Guided Vision for visually impaired users, Google Keep notes in Messages, and new chat themes, so you can personalize your device while getting helpful tools.
Motion Assist bubble and Guided Vision
Gemini now connects with Find Hub so you can easily track important stuff right from your phone.
Motion Assist in Android 17 adds a bubble overlay that moves with your ride, aiming to cut down on travel nausea.
Guided Vision uses voice prompts and object descriptions to help visually impaired users line up their camera shots.
Plus, Messages lets you create and share Google Keep notes without switching apps, and custom chat themes let you make conversations feel more like yours.