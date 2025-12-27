Google's space AI dream hits a crowded orbit

Why all the worry?

These satellites will fly just 200 meters apart—super close in space terms—making them vulnerable to collisions that could set off dangerous chain reactions (think more debris, more problems).

Google picked a sun-synchronous orbit for nonstop solar power, but that choice ups the collision risk too.

Experts say with even more objects crowding low Earth orbit by 2025, Google will need smart tech and quick coordination to keep its project safe from chaos.