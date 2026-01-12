Google's Universal Commerce Protocol: Making AI shopping smoother

Google just dropped the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), a new open standard built with big names like Shopify, Etsy, Target, and Walmart. With support from over 20 companies—including Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal—UCP aims to make shopping with AI way less complicated for everyone.

One protocol to connect it all UCP lets different AI agents, retailers, and payment providers talk to each other easily—no more clunky one-off integrations.

It works across industries and supports things like loyalty rewards and custom shopping experiences (coming soon), as announced by Google.

Faster checkouts for US shoppers If you're in the US, you'll soon be able to buy straight from product listings in Google Search or the Gemini app using your saved info on Google Pay. PayPal support is also on the way.

Basically: fewer clicks between seeing something cool and actually owning it.