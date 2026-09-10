Google's WeatherNext AI predicts hurricanes and typhoons 3 days ahead
Technology
Google's WeatherNext AI is changing the game for hurricane and typhoon forecasts. It can predict cyclones three days ahead, one day earlier than traditional systems, which means more time to prepare and stay safe.
Nature published a paper.
WeatherNext learns from past weather data
Instead of relying on complex physics and heavy computer calculations, WeatherNext learns from past weather data to make faster, cheaper forecasts without losing accuracy.
While AI tools like this are generally being welcomed as a useful new capability, weather forecasting is quickly becoming more useful for tracking dangerous storms.