GoPro unveils Mission 1 series with 3 models for professionals

GoPro Mission 1 adds larger sensors

These new cameras feature much larger sensors (about 74% bigger than the Hero13), making low-light shots way better.

Select models can shoot crisp 8K video at up to 60 fps and snap massive 50MP RAW photos or pull sharp stills straight from your videos.

You also get an OLED display, wide-angle lens, wireless mic support, and a battery that powers more than three hours of 4K recording, perfect for long shoots.

The Mission 1 series will be available globally starting May 28.