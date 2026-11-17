GoPro MAX2 now $280 44% off starting November 17
The GoPro MAX2 is now just $280, down from $500, as part of early Black Friday deals starting November 17.
That's a huge 44% off, making it a great pick for anyone wanting pro-level adventure footage without the hefty price tag.
GoPro MAX2 packs 8K 360-degree video
You get 8K 360-degree video, HyperSmooth Stabilization for shake-free shots, waterproof design, and six built-in microphones for clear audio, all packed into an easy-to-use touch-screen camera.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade for your next trip or skate session, this is one deal you probably don't want to miss.