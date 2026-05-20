GoTo survey finds about half of employees overrelying on AI
Technology
A new GoTo survey shows that about half of employees feel they're leaning a bit too much on AI these days. Nearly 40% worry it might even be making them less sharp.
The pressure to use AI at work is real, with 60% of employees feeling it, yet many say they haven't received effective training or clear guidelines.
Gen Z reports thinking decline
Gen Z stands out as the most affected group, with almost half saying their thinking skills are taking a hit from constant AI use.
On top of that, 60% feel pushed to use AI for productivity without enough support.
Many also worry this heavy reliance could hurt their future job prospects, highlighting just how important better training and smarter policies around AI have become.