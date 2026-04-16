Govee unveils Lightwall 7.9-by-5.3-foot LED wall with 1,536 LEDs $449.99

Lightwall emphasizes mood lighting and effects

The Lightwall isn't for movies: it's all about mood lighting and creative effects.

You get over 200 preset scenes and music-sync modes through the Govee Home app, plus you can make your own visuals with custom animated GIFs from simple text prompts or custom designs you sketch in the app with your finger (up to 30 layers!).

It works with Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control and fits right in with other smart home setups thanks to Matter support.