Government considers IIT Hyderabad pilot to create secure data trusts
Technology
The government is considering a pilot project at IIT Hyderabad to set up "data trusts," basically secure hubs for high-quality Indian datasets that can help power better AI.
The idea came after chats with industry leaders, who suggested that universities could be the perfect place to host important, sector-specific data for research and innovation.
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Trusted domestic data key
These data trusts will make it easier for startups, researchers, and companies to access reliable Indian datasets without compromising on privacy or security.
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that trusted domestic data is a key requirement for building indigenous AI models and applications.
This move is all about boosting India's AI ecosystem and helping the country become a global tech leader.