Beware! WhatsApp, ASUS software flaws could expose your sensitive data
What's the story
The Indian government has issued a high-severity alert over security vulnerabilities in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. The warning, from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), affects users on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms. The vulnerabilities could potentially allow hackers to execute malicious code, access sensitive information, or bypass security restrictions. Separately, the cybersecurity agency has also flagged critical security flaws in ASUS software.
Vulnerability details
Multiple technical weaknesses behind security risks
CERT-In has flagged the vulnerabilities across a range of WhatsApp products, including WhatsApp for Android and iOS, WhatsApp Business for both platforms, and desktop versions for Mac and Windows.
The agency has identified several technical weaknesses behind these security risks.
These include attachment spoofing, SQL injection, improper certificate chain validation, incomplete validation of AI-rich response messages, and external ad-reply URLs.
Risk assessment
Hackers could exploit flaws to access sensitive data
The flaws identified by CERT-In could give hackers a way to exploit the app by sending a specially crafted message, attachment, or URL to the targeted device.
If successfully exploited, an attacker could "execute arbitrary code, obtain sensitive information, bypass security restrictions, or manipulate application data" on the affected system.
This warning is applicable for both individual users and organizations using these WhatsApp applications.
Safety measures
How to stay safe from these vulnerabilities
To stay safe from these vulnerabilities, CERT-In has advised all WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business users to update their apps to the latest patched versions.
Users can check for available updates through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or the official desktop app update channel.
The agency also recommends avoiding opening suspicious links and unexpected attachments from unknown contacts as an extra precautionary measure.
Asus flaws
CERT-In flags critical flaws in ASUS software
CERT-In has flagged multiple critical security vulnerabilities in software from ASUS.
The warning, issued under advisory CIVN-2026-0575, covers ASUS Control Center Express, Control Center Datacenter, Control Center Enterprise and Armoury Crate.
The flaws could allow remote attackers to bypass authentication mechanisms and gain administrative privileges on affected systems, potentially giving them unauthorised control over vulnerable devices.
Scenario
ASUS vulnerabilities could give hackers admin access
According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities stem from hard-coded cryptographic keys, improper authorisation checks and an untrusted search path.
Attackers could exploit these weaknesses to create unauthorised administrator accounts, reset existing admin passwords, forge authentication tokens or execute malicious libraries with elevated privileges.
Successful attacks could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of affected systems, posing risks to both individual users and organisations.
Instructions
Check if your ASUS software needs an update
The affected versions include ASUS Control Center Express versions before 1.7.29, Control Center Datacenter 4.0.0.2 and earlier, Control Center Enterprise 3.1.0.8 and earlier, and Armoury Crate versions up to 6.7.2.
CERT-In has urged users and organizations to install the security updates provided in ASUS's official advisories.
Organizations should prioritise updating their management software to prevent potential unauthorised access and privilege escalation.