Government issues notice to Meta over child sexual exploitation ads

Advertising concerns

Inappropriate ads on Facebook, Instagram

The BBC investigation also found inappropriate advertisements on Facebook and Instagram, even though Meta's advertising policies clearly prohibit nudity and sexually explicit content. The ads in question reportedly contained terms like 'rape video' and 'child video,' leading users to Telegram channels where such content was allegedly available for purchase. The Indian government has questioned how these ads were approved in the first place and what corrective measures Meta has taken since the allegations first came.