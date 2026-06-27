Government to roll out Aarogya Setu 2.0 June 29 Technology Jun 27, 2026

Big update: The government is rolling out Aarogya Setu 2.0 and a bunch of other digital health initiatives on June 29 at an event in New Delhi, led by Health Minister J P Nadda.

This push is part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which aims to make healthcare across India more connected and user-friendly.