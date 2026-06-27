Government to roll out Aarogya Setu 2.0 June 29
Big update: The government is rolling out Aarogya Setu 2.0 and a bunch of other digital health initiatives on June 29 at an event in New Delhi, led by Health Minister J P Nadda.
This push is part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which aims to make healthcare across India more connected and user-friendly.
Aarogya Setu becomes 1-stop health app
Aarogya Setu isn't just about COVID-19 anymore. It's now your one-stop app for managing personal health.
You can create a digital health account (ABHA), access your medical records, book OPD visits, pay hospital bills, get AI-powered health tips, connect wearables, manage family health info, and find nearby hospitals, all in one place.
Ayushman Sarathi, Claims Exchange, Drug Registry
Alongside the app upgrade, there's Ayushman Sarathi (a WhatsApp chatbot for PM-JAY beneficiaries), a National Health Claims Exchange to speed up insurance claims, and new tools like a Drug Registry and standard lab codes to keep healthcare data consistent nationwide.