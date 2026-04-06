Government warns everyone about rising fake Netflix payment messages scam
Technology
Heads up: The government is alerting everyone about a rising scam where fake Netflix payment messages are being used to steal your information.
These messages look legitimate but are actually traps set by cybercriminals hoping you'll click a suspicious link and share personal details.
Fake Netflix payment links steal credentials
Scammers usually claim your payment failed or your account is on hold, pushing you to act fast.
Their links lead to fake sites that steal card numbers and passwords.
To avoid getting caught, double-check for generic greetings, unusual links, or anything off in the message design.
If in doubt, always handle payments directly through the official Netflix app or website, never through random messages.