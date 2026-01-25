ChatGPT responses are now powered by Musk's Grokipedia

OpenAI 's latest GPT-5.2 model uses Elon Musk 's xAI-generated encyclopedia, Grokipedia, as a source for information. This development occurs amid the ongoing rivalry between Musk and Sam Altman . According to The Guardian, the new ChatGPT model cited Grokipedia nine times while answering various queries on political structures in Iran and British historian Sir Richard Evans.

Criticism and functionality Grokipedia's controversial reputation and editing system Since its launch last year, Grokipedia has faced criticism for allegedly copying information from Wikipedia verbatim. The AI encyclopedia has also been accused of pushing right-wing propaganda and Musk's personal views. Unlike Wikipedia, where anyone can edit entries directly, Grokipedia uses a centralized AI-backed editing system. Here, users can only suggest corrections via a feedback form but cannot make changes themselves.

Information filtering ChatGPT's selective citation of Grokipedia Interestingly, The Guardian's report noted that ChatGPT did not cite Grokipedia when asked about misinformation regarding the January 6 insurrection or media bias against Donald Trump. However, it did use information from Musk's encyclopedia on less prominent topics. For example, the chatbot made stronger claims about the Iranian government's ties to MTN-Irancell than what is available on Wikipedia and even claimed a connection with Iran's supreme leader office.

