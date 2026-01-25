ChatGPT responses are now powered by Musk's Grokipedia
What's the story
OpenAI's latest GPT-5.2 model uses Elon Musk's xAI-generated encyclopedia, Grokipedia, as a source for information. This development occurs amid the ongoing rivalry between Musk and Sam Altman. According to The Guardian, the new ChatGPT model cited Grokipedia nine times while answering various queries on political structures in Iran and British historian Sir Richard Evans.
Criticism and functionality
Grokipedia's controversial reputation and editing system
Since its launch last year, Grokipedia has faced criticism for allegedly copying information from Wikipedia verbatim. The AI encyclopedia has also been accused of pushing right-wing propaganda and Musk's personal views. Unlike Wikipedia, where anyone can edit entries directly, Grokipedia uses a centralized AI-backed editing system. Here, users can only suggest corrections via a feedback form but cannot make changes themselves.
Information filtering
ChatGPT's selective citation of Grokipedia
Interestingly, The Guardian's report noted that ChatGPT did not cite Grokipedia when asked about misinformation regarding the January 6 insurrection or media bias against Donald Trump. However, it did use information from Musk's encyclopedia on less prominent topics. For example, the chatbot made stronger claims about the Iranian government's ties to MTN-Irancell than what is available on Wikipedia and even claimed a connection with Iran's supreme leader office.
Widespread adoption
Other AI platforms also using Grokipedia
OpenAI's ChatGPT isn't the only one citing Grokipedia. Anthropic, the maker of Claude AI, has also used information from Musk's encyclopedia to answer queries on topics ranging from petroleum production to Scottish ales. An OpenAI spokesperson addressed the controversy by saying that their web search feature "aims to draw from a broad range of publicly available sources and viewpoints."