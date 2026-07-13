GPT-5.6 beats Claude Fable 5, OpenAI calls it 'big milestone'

Safety focus

Enhanced safety measures in the new models

OpenAI has also emphasized safety in the preview release of GPT-5.6, which comes with improved safeguards against cyber abuse, sensitive biological misuse, and repeated attempts to bypass its protections. The company spent over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours on automated red-teaming and extensive human expert testing to find vulnerabilities before launch. Currently available through API and Codex for select partners, GPT-5.6 will be more widely available across ChatGPT in coming weeks at different price points for input/output tokens.