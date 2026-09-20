Grahaa Space to launch tech demos for nanosatellite video constellation

The team is all about speed: the company's target is to complete a satellite within 12 weeks. Co-founder and CEO Ramesh Kumar says this quick turnaround is key after earlier setbacks.

Grahaa currently generates revenue through its satellite bus and platform, which can be configured for research, industrial, or academic payloads, as well as hosted-payload missions, and now sees growing interest in letting customers add their own tech on board.

With two customer deals already signed, they're also looking to cash in on Earth data for areas like defense and agriculture.