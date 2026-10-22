Grant Thornton Bharat and KPMG warn AI exposes software weaknesses
Experts from Grant Thornton Bharat and KPMG in India say artificial intelligence, or AI, is actually making it easier for hackers to spot weaknesses in software.
Because AI can quickly find and connect flaws in complicated systems, the risk of cyberattacks is going up.
eMudhra's global website certificate business was affected, though its India-regulated digital signature certificate and e-sign businesses remained unaffected.
Kunal Pande calls for stronger cybersecurity
Experts say it's time for stronger cybersecurity.
Kunal Pande from KPMG highlights using automation to catch threats faster and stresses regular security checkups to fix issues before they become big problems.
He also points out that managing digital certificates and protecting customer data is more important than ever.
"Education of customers is important," said Kunal Pande, National Leader - Cyber, Risk and Compliance Services at KPMG in India.