Gray hair can be reversed, scientists discover Technology Feb 02, 2026

Turns out, going gray might not be a one-way street after all.

Scientists at NYU's Grossman School of Medicine discovered that gray hair happens when certain pigment stem cells (called McSCs) get stuck in your hair follicles, not because they disappear forever.

If these trapped cells can be reactivated, natural hair color could actually come back—a finding that shakes up what we thought about aging.