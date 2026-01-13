Next Article
'Great Comet of 2026' to dazzle night sky—when and where to see
Heads up, skywatchers! A newly discovered comet called C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) is expected to make a rare appearance in April 2026.
Found by astronomers last September, this comet could become bright enough to spot with the naked eye as it gets closer to the Sun.
When and how to catch it
Your best chance to see Comet C/2025 R3 is between April 17 and 27, especially around the new moon on April 17 for darker skies.
The comet will swing closest to the Sun on April 20 and pass nearest Earth—about 44 million miles away—on April 27.
If conditions are right, you might get a memorable view of this cosmic visitor!