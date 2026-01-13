Mars might be shaping Earth's climate—seriously
Turns out, Mars isn't just a distant neighbor—it actually helps drive long-term climate cycles here on Earth.
Scientists from the University of Sydney found that every 2.4 million years, Mars's gravity alters Earth's orbital eccentricity, which can result in periods when Earth is closer to the sun and experiences warmer climates.
Ocean clues back it up
By looking at 65 million years of deep-sea sediments, researchers spotted gaps that show stronger ocean currents during these warm periods—basically, proof that these "astronomical grand cycles" really shake things up in our oceans.
Simulations say: Without Mars, things get weird
Simulations from UC Riverside showed that if Mars wasn't around (or if its mass changed), we'd lose these big climate cycles and even the regular ice age rhythm.
So yeah—Mars is quietly keeping Earth's tilt and climate more stable than you might think.